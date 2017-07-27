Black Jack Church

We enjoyed a very warm July 23, 20l7 at Blackjack Church and a wonderful time of fellowship, prayer and worship. Following our song service, we dismissed to Sunday School. The adults began a study of Acts 16, discussing at length why Paul asked Timothy to be circumcised. The apostles had left a meeting in Jerusalem where it had been decided circumcision was not a requirement of the Lord nor of them for salvation. But Paul realised that Timothy’s ministry to the Jews might be hindered because he was uncircumcised. Timothy, not wanting anything to be a possible stumbling block, agreed to circumcision rather than to chance losing one soul.

The youth sang a song and talked about Moses, the tablets of the Ten Commandments and the Golden Calf. Then Pastor Vic Murdy spoke from parts of Romans 1, 2 and 3 about “A Warning Against Apostasy”. Romans 1:29-33 lists the results of apostasy that will damn the soul. Those who put off finding and serving God will have to try to do so without the Holy Spirit if they wait until after the rapture because He will leave earth when the church is taken away.

Romans 2 speaks against judging another as being inexcusable and unholy since we do the same things. Let God judge; it is not our place to. Pointing a finger to another does not take God’s attention off you. Nor does it make you look better or holier. God is not a respecter of persons (verse 11) whether Jew or not. We are to be doers of the word and not hearers only. Whether teacher by name or not, we influence or tell others how to be by what we do and how we do it. Verse 13 reads, “for not the hearers of the law are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified.” Verse 4 tells us that it is the goodness of God that leadeth to repentance. God’s goodness can be seen unto the sinner and the saved. This goodness does not reflect a rubber stamp approval on behaviour unless that behaviour is as God has written it should be. His goodness to the sinner is in hope that He will be seen has the Provider, the Father, the Saviour. To think otherwise is deceiving yourself. It is faith in God and His Word, seen by the obedience to His instructions, that pleases Him.

Our meal was very good, but we enjoyed it in air conditioning rather than outside as planned. Please feel free to join us next Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for service with a fellowship meal to follow.

Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. Apostasy in the church exists today. Disobedience brings forth the need for correction. God has been patiently waiting for us to examine ourselves, repent and bring ourselves into obedience of His Word. Since we won’t correct ourselves, He will bring judgment and wrath to show His displeasure in the hopes that many will change their ways and not be lost forever from Him in hell.