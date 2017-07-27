Ken and Beth Spilger of St. Louis visited at Bethany Baptist Church last Wednesday evening. Ken shared part of his story of having been the sole survivor in the crash of a small plane that killed three Baptist ministers back in September 1980. Ken was severely burned on one third of his body and suffered indescribable pain through several skin grafts and therapy. He was left with a deformed left hand. He lost toes and a great deal of the muscle of his left leg, but his survival and recovery are clearly a miracle. His book, “Plucked from the Burning,” documents God’s faithfulness and how God revealed his strength and purpose to them in their weakness.

The church had recently taken on the support of Ken and Beth Spilger’s daughter, Esther, who works as a home missionary to children in St. Louis.

Next Sunday evening the church will have the fifth Sunday fellowship supper at 5 p.m. followed by a special music and testimonies at 6:00.

Bethany Baptist Church will be having a Vacation Bible School for children and adults starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 and continuing through Friday evening. The speaker for the adult class will be Joe Gammon, missionary with The Lighthouse Baptist Ministries of Madison, Alabama. The Bible School program will be held, Sunday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Sometimes we talk about the “Good Old Days” but almost no one wants to go back to live in the conditions before running water, air conditioning, refrigerators, etc. But looking at the condition of our society and our churches, we have to admit we would like to go back to better days.

This world needs churches where preachers preach the cross, people “walk their talk,” the power of God is revealed, prayer is sincere and fervent, commitments are made and carried out, and God is exalted. The people must be ready to work, to witness, to worship, and be armed for spiritual warfare. We are talking about having compassion for the lost and dying, convictions about standards, and an expectation that God will still save lost souls.