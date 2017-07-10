Barclift-Huffman Wedding

First Lieutenant Elizabeth Ann Barclift and Captain Benjamin Wayne Huffman, both serving in the United States Army, were united in marriage on June 9, 2017, in Lillington, N.C. The bride is the daughter of Steve and Heather Barclift, Olympia, Wash., and the granddaughter of Robert and Marvis Barclift, Tumwater, Wash., the late Lois Burch, and Doug and Marge Larrabee, Drury, Mo., and also Phyllis Whalen, Tumwater, Wash. The groom is the son of Scott and Gail Huffman, Ava, and the grandson of Doyne Huffman, Ava, and the late Dorsey Huffman, and Marsha Brown, Theodosia, and the late John Hart. A formal wedding ceremony is planned at a later date to be scheduled around their respective military commitments.