Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Most surrender ceremonies in history are nothing more than a few officers signing a document around a table. But sometimes, the end of a military conflict is marked with more than that. British armies have long had elaborate rules for what happens when a battle ends, including the playing of certain music and marching with flags. Likewise, major treaties are often marked with fanfare or celebrations. The two most famous surrender ceremonies in history are likely the two that marked the end of World War II in Europe and Japan, respectively. But while the German surrender was an utilitarian affair, with just a few officers signing a treaty (twice, as it turns out), the Japanese surrender involved historical flags, huge shows of force, and a massive flyover by thousands of airplanes.

When an army or a country surrenders to another they give up power, possession, and hope. It means others will be in control of them. The joy and feeling of independence will be lost sight of. We are asked to surrender to Jesus, but how is surrendering to Jesus different?

This question was answered during our sermon this past Sabbath through the message. entitled “Surrendering All to Jesus,” delivered by Elder Mel Cline. First though, his wife, Cheryl, told a story to the children who listened with eager faces. Then, Ray and Heather Hoffmaster sang a beautiful song with the guitar for a special.

Elder Cline shared four benefits of surrendering to Jesus 1. Jesus offers us something that we have never before experienced. 2. He gives us hope, and an understanding of real freedom. 3. He gives us answers to all the problems of life. 4. He gives us assurance of forgiveness and heaven.

“The government of God is not, as Satan would make it appear, founded upon a blind submission, an unreasoning control. It appeals to the intellect and the conscience. “Come now, and let us reason together” is the Creator’s invitation to the beings He has made. Isaiah 1:18. God does not force the will of His creatures. He cannot accept an homage that is not willingly and intelligently given. A mere forced submission would prevent all real development of mind or character; it would make man a mere automaton (robot). Such is not the purpose of the Creator. He desires that man, the crowning work of His creative power, shall reach the highest possible development. He sets before us the height of blessing to which He desires to bring us through His grace. He invites us to give ourselves to Him, that He may work His will in us. It remains for us to choose whether we will be set free from the bondage of sin, to share the glorious liberty of the sons of God.

“In giving ourselves to God, we must necessarily give up all that would separate us from Him. (See Luke 14:33) Whatever shall draw away the heart from God must be given up…We cannot be half the Lord’s and half the world’s. We are not God’s children unless we are such entirely.

“Do you feel that it is too great a sacrifice to yield all to Christ? Ask yourself the question, “What has Christ given for me?” The Son of God gave all–life and love and suffering–for our redemption. And can it be that we, the unworthy objects of so great love, will withhold our hearts from Him? Every moment of our lives we have been partakers of the blessings of His grace, and for this very reason we cannot fully realize the depths of ignorance and misery from which we have been saved. Can we look upon Him whom our sins have pierced, and yet be willing to do despite to all His love and sacrifice? In view of the infinite humiliation of the Lord of glory, shall we murmur because we can enter into life only through conflict and self-abasement (humbling)?

“But what do we give up, when we give all? A sin-polluted heart, for Jesus to purify, to cleanse by His own blood, and to save by His matchless love. And yet men think it hard to give up all! God does not require us to give up anything that it is for our best interest to retain. In all that He does, He has the well-being of His children in view. Would that all who have not chosen Christ might realize that He has something vastly better to offer them than they are seeking for themselves. Man is doing the greatest injury and injustice to his own soul when he thinks and acts contrary to the will of God. No real joy can be found in the path forbidden by Him who knows what is best and who plans for the good of His creatures. The path of transgression is the path of misery and destruction.” (Steps to Christ excerpts 43-46)

To know Jesus is to love Him. When we know Him we learn we can trust Him. Surrender is a daily struggle, but may we choose the better way and surrender all to Jesus today!

We enjoyed a delicious fellowship lunch after the service. These meals are usually the first and third Sabbaths of the month and you are always welcome!

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of June 127 people were served, 1,250 items given away, and 55 ¾ hours given by volunteers. We are in need of donations and most anything useable is accepted. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need. If you are interested in volunteering to help please contact us.

May God bless and keep you!