Ava General Baptist legal

LEGAL NOTICE – BIDS

Ava General Baptist Church, located at 231 S.E. 3rd Street, Ava, Missouri, 65608 has hired Dock Brother Construction to renovate their existing Sanctuary. The work will include interior demolition, a new baptistery, an expanded stage, new finishes throughout, additional HVAC and an accessible restroom. The bid documents are available through the Springfield Builders Association Plan room. Any and all bids shall be due by 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13th at Dock Brothers office, which is located at 1939 East McDaniel, Springfield, MO 65802 and their office number is 417-862-4178.

07-3-42-1t