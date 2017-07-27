I took my news and Kay’s eggs in last Monday.

Kay picked up my pea salad last Tuesday and took it down to the Piland Youth Camp.

I went to the courthouse Wednesday and when I left there I went to Tom and Mary Martha Williams, then to Raymond and Naida Haden’s. Naida said she had lost a sister and niece, my sister-in-law died that afternoon. She was my youngest brother, Keith Simmons’ wife.

I went and had my hair fixed Thursday for Friday evening.

I went with Monice Reemes Friday evening to her retirement party, more about her party later on.

Saturday morning I went up to Vernal’s and we went to Fossett-Masher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, MO. to my sister-in-law, Leona Simmons’ funeral. When we came back to Vernal’s, I stayed all night with them.

Sunday morning I got up early and came home, changed my clothes and went to church.

Bro. Michael’s message came from Luke 19:41-44. 20:62, 22:39-45. Just read it.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.