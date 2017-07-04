4th of July Holiday Will Be Observed Next Tuesday

Government offices and most businesses will be closed next Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Offices of the City of Ava will be open Monday and Wednesday, as usual, but will be closed on Tuesday. All trash routes normally picked up on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday. Offices in the Douglas County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, and state and federal offices will close for the holiday. There will be no rural mail or window service on Tuesday at the Post Office. Offices of the Douglas County Herald will be closed on Tuesday and the Douglas County Public Library has announced it will be closed Tuesday. The Herald staff requests that all news items and advertising material for next week’s publication be submitted no later than noon Monday, July 3.