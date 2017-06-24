Don't Miss
Home / General Interest / Thanks to Blunt-Led Effort, Missouri Students Now Eligible to Apply for Year-Round Pell Beginning July 1

Thanks to Blunt-Led Effort, Missouri Students Now Eligible to Apply for Year-Round Pell Beginning July 1

Posted by: News Server in General Interest, School News June 23, 2017 0 7 Views

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, today commended the Department of Education’s announcement that year-round Pell Grants will be available to students beginning July 1. Blunt secured the year-round Pell provision in the FY 2017 government funding bill.

“Going to school year round allowed me to become the first person in my family to earn a college degree, and to do it in three years,” said Blunt. “Restoring year-round Pell Grants will help more students stay on track for graduation, enter or re-enter the workforce sooner, and graduate with less debt. I was proud to lead efforts to restore year-round Pell, and I hope students will take advantage of this opportunity to advance their education and secure their future.”

As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt, a former history teacher and president of Southwest Baptist University, led efforts in Congress to restore year-round Pell Grants. Currently, many full-time students and some part-time students exhaust their full benefit after two semesters. Restoring year-round Pell will help an estimated one million students stay enrolled in classes throughout the year, which will lower their student debt and accelerate completion of their degree program.

About News Server

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Douglas County Herald