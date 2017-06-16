Route T in Douglas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.
This bridge is located over Little Beaver Creek between County Road T-561 and County Road T-541A.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Route T in Douglas County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance
Route T in Douglas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.