Nine Local Students Named to College of the Ozarks Dean’s List

June 23, 2017

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College of the Ozarks has announced the Spring 2017 Dean’s List and the following area students achieved the honor.

  • Emily Todd of Bradleyville, Mo. Todd is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.
  • Kelsie Thomas of Ava, Mo. Thomas is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.
  • Benjamin McElvain of Ava, Mo. McElvain is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
  • Chase Gastineau of Ava, Mo. Gastineau is an Ava High School graduate.
  • Morgan Flake of Mansfield, Mo. Flake is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
  • Sarah Dudley of Ava, Mo. Dudley is an Ava High School graduate.
  • Nathan Bruffett of Ava, Mo. Bruffett is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
  • Laura Berthold of Ava, Mo. Berthold is a home school graduate.
  • Mallory Allen of Olney, Illinois. Allen is an Ava High School graduate.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.6 minimum grade point average during the semester and carry at least 15 credit hours.

About College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks is a Christian, liberal arts college located on a 1,000-acre campus in Point Lookout, Missouri. Christian values, hard work, and financial responsi-bility comprise the fundamental building blocks of the “Hard Work U.” experience. The College earns numerous accolades yearly, including being named the #1 Best Value College in the Midwest for 2015 by “U.S. News & World Report.”

For information, call the public relations office at (417) 690-2212 or visit www.cofo.edu.

