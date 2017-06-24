Nine Local Students Named to College of the Ozarks Dean’s List

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College of the Ozarks has announced the Spring 2017 Dean’s List and the following area students achieved the honor.
- Emily Todd of Bradleyville, Mo. Todd is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.
- Kelsie Thomas of Ava, Mo. Thomas is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.
- Benjamin McElvain of Ava, Mo. McElvain is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
- Chase Gastineau of Ava, Mo. Gastineau is an Ava High School graduate.
- Morgan Flake of Mansfield, Mo. Flake is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
- Sarah Dudley of Ava, Mo. Dudley is an Ava High School graduate.
- Nathan Bruffett of Ava, Mo. Bruffett is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.
- Laura Berthold of Ava, Mo. Berthold is a home school graduate.
- Mallory Allen of Olney, Illinois. Allen is an Ava High School graduate.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.6 minimum grade point average during the semester and carry at least 15 credit hours.
College of the Ozarks is a Christian, liberal arts college located on a 1,000-acre campus in Point Lookout, Missouri.
