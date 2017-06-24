Nine Local Students Named to College of the Ozarks Dean’s List

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College of the Ozarks has announced the Spring 2017 Dean’s List and the following area students achieved the honor.

Emily Todd of Bradleyville, Mo. Todd is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.

Kelsie Thomas of Ava, Mo. Thomas is a Bradleyville R-1 High School graduate.

Benjamin McElvain of Ava, Mo. McElvain is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.

Chase Gastineau of Ava, Mo. Gastineau is an Ava High School graduate.

Morgan Flake of Mansfield, Mo. Flake is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.

Sarah Dudley of Ava, Mo. Dudley is an Ava High School graduate.

Nathan Bruffett of Ava, Mo. Bruffett is an Ava Victory Academy graduate.

Laura Berthold of Ava, Mo. Berthold is a home school graduate.

Mallory Allen of Olney, Illinois. Allen is an Ava High School graduate.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.6 minimum grade point average during the semester and carry at least 15 credit hours.

About College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks is a Christian, liberal arts college located on a 1,000-acre campus in Point Lookout, Missouri. Christian values, hard work, and financial responsi-bility comprise the fundamental building blocks of the “Hard Work U.” experience. The College earns numerous accolades yearly, including being named the #1 Best Value College in the Midwest for 2015 by “U.S. News & World Report.”