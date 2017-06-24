New Roundabout in Ava Causing Some Confusion For Motorists

According to MoDOT “Roundabouts are a great alternative to a signalized intersection when a high volume of traffic needs to get through with the least amount of inconvenience.”

If the first day is any indication the new roundabout, at the junction of Business 5, Old Hwy 5 and 12th Ave (or Pizza Hut Corner as some may know it better as), is going to cause confusion and grief for some time as motorist unfamiliar with navigating a roundabout learn the proper method.

In just a few hours of watching traffic pass through the new intersection the number of vehicles that approached the intersection and then proceeded through it improperly counted in the hundreds. If you thought that drivers were enjoying the new circular route through the intersection you just needed to listen to the stream of profanities coming from many vehicles to be convinced otherwise.

A common concern with many we spoke to was the fact that there is not center curbing or island to force people to use the proper route around the intersection. After receiving conflicting reports from the City of Ava and others connected with the project we made contact with a MoDOT representative who stated that due to the size of the intersection and the large truck traffic that must navigate it that there will not be any center obstruction within the roundabout. When asked about the reason for the change to the intersection we were told that due to the difficulty that traffic had entering Business 5 from the north and the east they felt that a new intersection design was needed.

MoDOT will be working on improving the signage and road markings in the coming days to help improve the flow of traffic through the intersection. In the meantime please use caution in the