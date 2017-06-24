Caroline’s Bakery and Dry Goods Opens In Mansfield

In our fast paced society and ever changing digital world, it seems difficult to keep up with the latest. It used to be we tried to keep up with the Joneses, or that neighborhood family who always seemed to have it all together. Today, life seems much more complicated.

Many relish the chance to once again enjoy those simpler times and travel back to the good old days when pies and baked goods were made from scratch, and a pitcher of fresh squeezed lemonade was always ready for sharing on the front porch. That nostalgic dream is possible, as a special business has opened in Mansfield, and the owners hope you will come by for a visit.

Caroline’s Bakery and Dry Goods is a delightful bakery and general dry goods store on Commercial Street in Mansfield, where owners Virginia and John Cosby strive daily to create an atmosphere that inspires peace and amity. The business is located in a newly renovated house that dates back to the early 1900s, and with the wrap-around porch, it is the perfect spot to enjoy an old-fashioned glass of real lemonade, iced tea or a fresh-ly brewed cup of coffee.

At Caroline’s Bakery, the goods are made from scratch, with real cream and fresh butter –– everything is created the old-fashioned way and without pre-packaged mixes. Baked goods are created daily, and offerings include fried pies, cream pies, fresh cinnamon rolls, donuts, and the vanity cakes Laura loved to eat. The bakery also offers frozen casseroles to go, and more.

The dry goods department has a variety of treasures and crafts made by local artisans, reproduction glass, handcrafted gifts, and fabrics, with each pattern reminiscent of days gone by. Pioneer dresses are also available.

Caroline’s Bakery and Dry Goods is located at 803 East Commercial Street, in Mansfield. Store hours are Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon.

The owners have a refined interest in food as Virginia has been cooking since five-years old, and John has 15-years of experience in the restaurant management business. Together, they have four children.

The theme of the ‘good ol’ days’ is a tribute to the memory of Laura Ingalls, and the bakery is named after her mother, Caroline. And, over the next few weeks, hopefully before the Fourth of July holiday, the Cosbys will open Sweet Nellie’s Ice Cream Parlor, on the square in Mansfield.

However, the bakery is open now, so please stop in, take time to pull up a chair and enjoy the inviting aroma of sweet confections and desserts. And, as you sip a refreshing beverage on the wrap-around porch, relax and remember the good ol’ days.