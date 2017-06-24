Bald Knobber Study Group at WRVHS Scheduled

FORSYTH, Mo. –– The Bald Knobber University study group will begin its second year at the White River Valley Historical Society in Forsyth starting Monday, June 26, at 6:00 p.m.

The group meets on the fourth Monday every month through November. Participants will explore a wide range of topics concerning the vigilantes, including a look at the individuals involved, the variations between the three county groups, and how their actions continue to impact the region in modern day.

“This study series was well-attended last year by those interested in the Bald Knobber vigilante groups, and many details previously unknown to some of the attendees were discovered, particularly because of the wealth of information contained in the Morrow Collection donated by Lynn and Kristen Morrow in 2015,” states Managing Director Leslie Wyman.

The collection contains over 30- years of correspondence, newspaper articles, maps, and court records compiled by the Morrows. During the course of the ‘University’ studies last year, we were able to expand our vigilante collection through donations of papers and pictures by the participants, many of whom were descended from some of the ‘main players’ of that period of Taney County history. Many of the collection items were also reviewed by junior and senior high students to research their National History Day projects, and we’re looking forward to providing assistance again when school begins this fall.

The White River Valley Historical Society has also started receiving documents from the family of late Taney County historian Elmo Ingenthron, and the information includes a first-person account by anti-Bald Knobber J. J. Haworth.

Due to space limitations, advance registration is required. Reservations may be made for the Bald Knobber University study group by calling the Society at 417-546-2210 or emailing info@wrvhs.org. The course is free.

White River Valley Historical Society hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 – 4:00. The Society’s Branson Centennial Museum (417-239-1912) is located at 120 S. Commercial, and features the Reish Family Gallery of History. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 – 4:00. There is no admission charge at either location.