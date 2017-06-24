Area Baseball Team Wins 13U AA State Championship

Southwest Elite, coached by Kevin Richards, Oran Boyd and Bryant Smith, recently participated in the USSSA State Games in Joplin, Mo., June 15-18. The boys went 7-0 against teams from all over the state of Missouri, winning the state championship Sunday night. Southwest Elite only allowed 29 hits in 7 games for a .199 batting average from all opponents. SW Elite’s batting average for the state tournament was .344. Above, from left to right (back row): Coach Bryant Smith (Marrionville), Bryce Stenzel (Mountain Grove), Jackson Smith (Marrionville), Spencer Skyles (Ava), Jackson Raney (Mountain Grove), Colton Allen (Mountain Grove), Coach Kevin Richards (Ava), Coach Oran Boyd (Ava); front row, l to r, Hayden Carver (Fair Grove), Corey Heinlein (Ava), Chase Conrad (Crane), Brendan Rogers (Mountain Grove), Nick Archer (Mountain Grove), and Zach Richards (Ava).