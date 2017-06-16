Applicant Briefings begin Monday, June 19, for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration

Local governments and eligible agencies in 46 counties included in federal Public Assistance disaster declaration strongly encouraged to attend the meetings, which discuss application process and FEMA program rules



JEFFERSON CITY – The State Emergency Management Agency will conduct Applicant Briefings for local government and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties applying for federal assistance for damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure and emergency response costs as a result of flooding and severe storms from April 28 to May 11.



The applicant briefings will be conducted in 13 locations across the federally declared disaster area from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. All eligible agencies that plan to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are strongly encouraged to attend any one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the June 2 disaster declaration date, or July 1. Applicants should note that the Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must first be received by SEMA, processed, and then submitted to FEMA by the July 1 deadline, and plan accordingly.



(The Applicant Briefings are not for the general public and there will not be any information related to the FEMA Individual Assistance program, which provides assistance to individuals and families.)

Governmental agencies – including special districts like road districts, and water or sewer districts – and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status, from the following counties included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.



Here are the locations of the 13 meetings scheduled between June 19 and June 23:





Date

Time

Location

June 19, 2017

8:00 a.m.

Thiebaud Center Auditorium

Main Auditorium

105 East 11th Street

Lamar, MO 64759

June 19, 2017

8:00 a.m.

River Center at the Landing

110 East Carter Street

Van Buren, MO 63965

June 19, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall

2280 N. Grand Avenue

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

June 20, 2017

8:00 a.m.

Wright Conference Center – Farber Hall

Crowder College

601 Laclede Ave

Neosho, MO 64850

June 20, 2017

9:00 a.m.

West Plains Civic Center

Dogwood Room

110 Louis Street

West Plains, MO 65775

June 20, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Black River Electric Cooperative

Meeting Room (Back Entrance)

2600 Highway 67

Fredericktown, MO 63645

June 21, 2017

8:00 a.m.

New Beginnings Fellowship Church

151 Elm Street

Hollister, MO 65672

June 21, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Mountain Grove High School Cafeteria

420 North Main

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

(Entrance is on the back side of the building-East Side)

June 21, 2017

8:00 a.m.

Eureka Fire Protection District Training Center

18765 Historic Route 66

Pacific, MO 63069

June 22, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Camdenton R-3 School District

Little Theater

172 Dare Boulevard

Camdenton, MO 65020

June 22, 2017

8:00 a.m.

Phelps County Courthouse

Multipurpose Room

200 N. Main Street

Rolla, MO 65401

June 22, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Louisiana City Hall

Council Chambers

202 S. 3rd Street

Louisiana, MO 63353

June 23, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Missouri National Guard Headquarters

1st Floor Auditorium

2302 Militia Drive

Jefferson City, MO 65101

SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the 46 affected counties to share information about the Applicant Briefings with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend and submit a request for FEMA Public Assistance.



Additional information about the Applicant Briefings and the FEMA Public Assistance program is available on the SEMA website at http://sema.dps.mo.gov/ or directly on the program page: http://sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php

For questions about the Applicant Briefings or the Public Assistance program call (573) 526-9234.