Applicant Briefings begin Monday, June 19, for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration

Local governments and eligible agencies in 46 counties included in federal Public Assistance disaster declaration strongly encouraged to attend the meetings, which discuss application process and FEMA program rules
JEFFERSON CITY – The State Emergency Management Agency will conduct Applicant Briefings for local government and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties applying for federal assistance for damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure and emergency response costs as a result of flooding and severe storms from April 28 to May 11.
The applicant briefings will be conducted in 13 locations across the federally declared disaster area from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. All eligible agencies that plan to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are strongly encouraged to attend any one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the June 2 disaster declaration date, or July 1. Applicants should note that the Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must first be received by SEMA, processed, and then submitted to FEMA by the July 1 deadline, and plan accordingly.
(The Applicant Briefings are not for the general public and there will not be any information related to the FEMA Individual Assistance program, which provides assistance to individuals and families.)
Governmental agencies – including special districts like road districts, and water or sewer districts – and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status, from the following counties included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
Here are the locations of the 13 meetings scheduled between June 19 and June 23:
Date
Time
Location
June 19, 2017
8:00 a.m.
Thiebaud Center Auditorium
Main Auditorium
105 East 11th Street
Lamar, MO 64759
June 19, 2017
8:00 a.m.
River Center at the Landing
110 East Carter Street
Van Buren, MO 63965
June 19, 2017
9:00 a.m.
Knights of Columbus Hall
2280 N. Grand Avenue
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
June 20, 2017
8:00 a.m.
Wright Conference Center – Farber Hall
Crowder College
601 Laclede Ave
Neosho, MO 64850
June 20, 2017
9:00 a.m.
West Plains Civic Center
Dogwood Room
110 Louis Street
West Plains, MO 65775
June 20, 2017
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Black River Electric Cooperative
Meeting Room (Back Entrance)
2600 Highway 67
Fredericktown, MO 63645
June 21, 2017
8:00 a.m.
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
151 Elm Street
Hollister, MO 65672
June 21, 2017
9:00 a.m.
Mountain Grove High School Cafeteria
420 North Main
Mountain Grove, MO 65711
(Entrance is on the back side of the building-East Side)
June 21, 2017
8:00 a.m.
Eureka Fire Protection District Training Center
18765 Historic Route 66
Pacific, MO 63069
June 22, 2017
9:00 a.m.
Camdenton R-3 School District
Little Theater
172 Dare Boulevard
Camdenton, MO 65020
June 22, 2017
8:00 a.m.
Phelps County Courthouse
Multipurpose Room
200 N. Main Street
Rolla, MO 65401
June 22, 2017
9:00 a.m.
Louisiana City Hall
Council Chambers
202 S. 3rd Street
Louisiana, MO 63353
June 23, 2017
9:00 a.m.
Missouri National Guard Headquarters
1st Floor Auditorium
2302 Militia Drive
Jefferson City, MO 65101
SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the 46 affected counties to share information about the Applicant Briefings with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend and submit a request for FEMA Public Assistance.
Additional information about the Applicant Briefings and the FEMA Public Assistance program is available on the SEMA website at http://sema.dps.mo.gov/ or directly on the program page: http://sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php
For questions about the Applicant Briefings or the Public Assistance program call (573) 526-9234.