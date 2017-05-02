2 one-stop shops for disaster assistance for Missouri flood survivors will be open Tuesday, May 16

Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in Gainesville and House Springs are open May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY – Because many Missouri families have been impacted by devastating flooding, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state and local agencies, and faith-based and volunteer organizations to provide one-stop shops for recovery assistance at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs). Two MARCs will be operating Tuesday, May 16 in Gainesville and House Springs.

MARCs provide trained experts who can identify resources for assistance with housing, public assistance, mental health counseling, or to help understand insurance policies and the claim filing process. Flood survivors should bring proof of address. Free child care is available.

Gainesville MARC May 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Gainesville High School Gym 422 Bull Dog Drive Gainesville, MO House Springs MARC May 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Northwest Valley Middle School 4300 Gravois Rd. House Springs, MO 63051

SEMA partners in the MARCs include the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Catholic Charities, Society of St. Vincent DePaul,The Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Two more MARCs are scheduled this week, in Doniphan on Wednesday, and Arnold on Thursday. A list of all MARC locations is available at www.mo.gov/flood.

Flood survivors are also encouraged to utilize United Way 211 to connect with vital resources they may need, such as shelters, clothing, and assistance with cleaning and sanitizing homes impacted by flooding. The service is available throughout Missouri by simply dialing 2-1-1.

United Way 211 is also available at http://211helps.org and is designed to connect those in need to a wide-range of resources 24-hours a day, seven days a week. United Way 211 can be a lifeline for those coping with the devastation of the flood to find valuable resource with one just call. United Way 211 is free and confidential.

For information about Missouri flooding recovery and resources check www.mo.gov/flood. The site is regularly updated with new information.

