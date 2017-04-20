They remembered His words. Luke 24:8.

Ralph & Dana Brazeal went to Springfield Thursday, Ralph had angiogram done at the hospital. He had to stay the night.

Saturday, Gary & I went to my niece’s home, Ernest & Dara Strong for Easter get-together. Other guests were Howard & Ella Faye Mitchell, Howard Strong, Billie Satterfield, Tiffanee Satterfield & her children Zoe Shull & AnnaBelle Johnson, Del & Fanya Scott & their grandchildren ,Remmi & Corbin Scott, Brayden Lansdown, Honie Nokes, Zamber Little & her children, Wyatt & Liviya Wharton & Colt Little, Tafi Adams & her children, Marti Yost & Eli Shannon, Cody, Hannah & Charleigh Strong & Hunter Huff, John, Tabitha, Stormi, Kasey & Kunai Medlock & Oceanna Meile & Cody Shanafelt.

They also celebrated Liviya Wharton’s birthday. On Tuesday the 18th she turns 9 years old. Corbin was 5 years old on the 19th.

Kenny & Evelyn Adams visited with us Sunday afternoon.

Have a great week. It’s okay to be different.