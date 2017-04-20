It is mushroom picking time. I would love to be able to find some myself, but I can’t do that this year. It is good to know the right kind of mushroom that is edible.

A thought I had this morning is, when speaking out loud, remember to count to 10 if you are angry.

I read that it is the year for the cicadas that come every 17 years. That is quite interesting.

There was an accident on the Tecumseh curves recently and a person was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center. Hopefully they have recovered.

Kris Luebbert visited in Salina, Kansas, this past week to be with former co-workers at North American Phillips Corporation. She worked there 26 years.

Allergies have been on the rampage with all of the pollen this time of the year and no way to get rid of it for a while. Grandson Chet Taylor has had more than his share of the pollen and it’s hard to cope with it.

Since we didn’t have much freezing weather this winter to kill the insects, we can expect a lot of them to survive to pester us. We don’t like to use so many pesticides.

Rebecca Hallmark visited me Friday evening. She attends Clear Springs Church where David Evans is the pastor. She and my granddaughter, Alexus Owens, were baptized in the baptistry several weeks ago.

Daughter, Karen Davis, told me her grandson, Gabe Hathcock, had an interesting story to tell them over last weekend about his church mission trip to Nicaragua.

How many folks have had five generations in church attendance with them as I did this past Sunday in Lilly Ridge? They were my daughter, Karen, and husband, Dave Davis, granddaughter, Lisa Leigh, and husband, Dan Keller, and Keith Davis and daughter, Jaycee. Jaycee lives at Windsor, the farthest distance. They represent the five generations of my family. We seldom have the opportunity to get together. Keith belongs to the boilermakers union and has employment in some northern states part of the time, but has been here lately.

Re-reading an old edition of the Old Mill Run from February 2015, I enjoyed again the story and picture of the Baxter and Nan Gaulding family at their home near Gainesville. My older sister, Ruth Crawford Moody, boarded there when teaching school at Pineview in the late 1930’s. She rode her horse there as she didn’t have a car in those days. Her salary was near $20 a month at most, quite less than salaries are now. Property taxes were paid by working on the roads then. I remember my father doing that in the 1930’s to pay our farm taxes.

I enjoy the Old Mill Run, a Historium publication edited by Mary Ruth Sparks, very much. She does a good job. A person doesn’t realize the time and effort it takes to keep our history for those of us who enjoy it. We recently lost another good historian of my generation, Dale Morrison.

Linda Hendrickson of Belvedere, Illinois, and Sharon Thomas visited Lynn and Shirley Farel and cousins Dave and Karen Davis at Udall over Easter weekend.

Iris blooms are pretty this time of the year. Hopefully fruit tree blooms haven’t been frozen and we can have fruit this year.

Best wishes to Ina Friend for her health problems to improve.

The cooks at church served a big breakfast Sunday morning at Lily Ridge that was enjoyed by a lot of people who got up early to come. I was sorry I could not help out.

There were several deaths recently of old friends and family: Loretta (Carroll) Crewse and I were cousins, Dale Morrison was a four-year schoolmate at Gainesville High School, and Larry Amyx, whose mother (Linnie Ford) I was named after and whose father Lawrence was my dentist in high school years and later on.

What a happy couple to celebrate their 70th anniversary in Bakersfield, the Truman Millers. They pastored our church and their children attended, as mine did. They were good friends.

My cousin in California, Wade Crawford, and I had a long conversation Monday morning. He is a Navy veteran and served during World War II. We keep in touch as he calls and I, in return, write him letters that give him the information on the Ozarks that he likes to hear. His brother Willis “Budger” passed away in Oklahoma several years ago. They were the sons of Lou and Gail Robbins Crawford, the merchants who built the original store and post office at Hardenville.

Anyone having news let me know, 679-4148.