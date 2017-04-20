Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am on Resurrection morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Luke 24, with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. Doyle Humbyrd led in prayer after requests were given.

The offertory prayer was prayed by Jeff Humbyrd as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in a song of worship.

Special songs were provided by Becky, Emelie and Frank and LeaAnn and Erin.

Pastor Neal ministered from John 12. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 5. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. We are currently studying Deuteronomy.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.