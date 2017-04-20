Mt. Zion News

Revival services continued each evening, Thurs. through Sunday (April 6-9.) Jesse Paxton led the singing in every service. On Thurs. Darrell Swearengin led in prayer. Dr. Noel Scott sang a solo before his message, “The Holy Spirit, Our Very Best Friend.” John 14:15-18, “If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, & he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; even the Spirit of the truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him, for he dwelleth with you, & shall be in you.” The Holy Spirit awakens sinful persons with conviction & causes them to hunger & thirst after righteousness. Can you remember when God dropped the booster cables of heaven to the dead battery of your soul?

In the Fri. evening service, Billy Clouse led in prayer. Alex Fourman & Earnest Murray were the ushers. Dana Fourman sang a solo. Fifteen of those present were under 20 years of age. Evangelist Noel Scott preached on “A Pure Heart” from Psalm 24:3-4. “Who shall ascend into the hill of the Lord? or who shall stand in his holy place? He that hath clean hands, & a pure heart.” John 17:17, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” We must be sanctified because it is the will of God, because of the price Jesus paid that we might have a pure heart, & that we might be kept from the evil of this world. How can I get a pure heart? I must know the truth as found in God’s Word—truth about God, heaven, sin, salvation, & about myself. Following that service, there was basketball in the gym & pizza served by Dana Fourman & Cheryl Paxton.

Vistitors in the Sat. evening service included Michael, Orilla Mae, James, Abigail, & Milton Crider from West Plains. Norman Murray sang a solo. Evangelist Noel Scott called on Pastor Bob & several others to lead in prayer for various needs.

The congregation from the Brush Arbor Church joined the Sunday morning revival service. Ushers were James Cox & Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson sang a duet. Evangelist Noel Scott preached on “Our Chrisitian Hope,” based on I John 3:1-3. “Now are we the sons of God, & it doth not yet appear what we shall be; but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is. And every man that hath this hope.” in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.” John says “this hope.” Paul calls it a “blessed hope.” And Peter calls it a “ lively hope.” The foundation of our hope is Jesus Christ. This hope has elements of mystery& of certainty. Following the morning service, a basket dinner was held in the cafeteria.

In the Sunday evening service, Darrell Swearengin led in prayer. Ushers were John Dale & Earnest Murray. Ronnie Swearengin gave a testimony. Brian & Donna Sue Haynes sang a duet. Evangelist Noel Scott’s message was “Let’s Be Ready for the Soon Return of Our Savior.” Matthew 25:1-13, “At midnight there was a cry made, Behold the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him Then all those virgins arose & trimmed their lamps. And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil, for our lamps are gone out. But the wise answered…buy for yourselves. And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; & they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: & the door was shut…Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.” (1) Unexpected delay. (2) Unprepared Maidens. (3) Unopened Door.

In the Wed. evening service, Delbert Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., read the story of the Last Supper from Mark 14:12-26. “As they did eat, Jesus took bread, & blessed it, & break it, & gave to them, & said, Take, eat. This is my body. And he took the cup & when he had given thanks, he gave it to them:& they drank it.” What brings us to the sacrament of Holy Communion? The Christian Calendar, the Commandment of our Lord, the Communtity of believers, the Coming of Christ, & the Communion Convenant. Following prayer by Bob Thompson, Sr., Brian Haynes assisted Pastor Bob in serving Communion.

On Mon., April 10, the high school students went to Jefferson City. They met with Representative Lyle Roland, toured the Capitol Building, Supreme Court Buildin, & the Highway Patrol Museum & Headquarters. Adult sponsors were Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., & Pastor Chris King. Students who went on this Civics Field Trip were Keeton Freeman, Cooper Murray, Joseph Davidson, Elizabeth Fleming, Julie & Caleb King, Andrew & Joesph Fleetwood; Johnathan, Logan, & Connor Lizotte.