Mt. Olive Church

Easter Sunday has come and gone. Our Sunday services started early with a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Somehow attending an Easter Sunrise Service on Easter makes that day special and sets it a notch above other Sundays as we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Saviour.

Brother Jeff Burkhart preached the morning message with love and encouragement. We are thankful for him and his family. God is still calling men into the ministry and for that we are grateful.

We hope everyone had a blessed Easter and truly hope you took advantage of our freedom to worship in this country of ours. Pray for our President and Vice President. Pray for our military. Pray for Israel. God watch over our men and women who pledge their lives to protect our freedom.

Thursday, April 20 is Ladies LIFT meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome). All ladies, young, or not so young, are invited. Hope to see you there.

Fourth Friday night singing will be at Highlonesome on April 28. Come and bring some special songs and bring your instruments to play. Come just to listen and enjoy. There is always snacks and fellowship afterwards. God bless until we see you again and remember…. “Contentment makes poor men rich. Discontentment makes rich men poor,” – Benjamin Franklin