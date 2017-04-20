MoDOT legal

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC HEARING ON BRIDGE IMPROVEMENTS IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace a bridge on Route T located approximately 0.3 miles west of County Road 541 in Douglas County, Missouri.

The Route T project involves replacing the bridge over Little Beaver Creek.

Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Route T will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge.

Maps, plans, and other information prepared by the Missouri Department of Transportation, or interested agency, will be available for public inspection and copying at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Sikeston District Office, 2675 N. Main Street, Sikeston, MO 63801 or the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Regional Office, 3956 E. Main Street, Willow Springs, MO 65793.

Any person affected by this project may request that a public hearing be held in regard to the proposed improvements. Requests for a public hearing shall be in writing and must be submitted to the District Engineer at P.O. Box 160, Sikeston, MO 63801, by May 11, 2017.

MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

BY: Mark Shelton, P.E.

District Engineer

04-20-31-1t