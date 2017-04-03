Looking Backward 3.30.2017

25 Years Ago

March 26, 1992

Justin Cox and Kendall Sallee were winners of the shoot-out held during the Emerson-Rawlings basketball game here recently. Justin made the most baskets, hitting 26 of 26 and Kendall raised the most money for the fundraiser.

Sgt. Jeffery Bruce Evans has graduated from the Special Forces Qualification course at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina as a special Forces Engineer.

Tom and Jan Jones, of Diggins, recently purchased Sack-N-Save Grocery, just north of the Ava square, and the new owners invite everyone to stop by and get acquainted.

Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Deather-age, Ava, celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary Wednesday. Bernard Deatherage and Nora Miller were married March 25, 1940, at the home of her parents near Ava.

Sean Patrick and Cleta Ann (Romero) Sweeney, Souder, announce the birth of a daughter, Delaney Shea, born at 9:52 a.m. March 14 at St. John’s Regional Health Center. The baby weighed 7 lbs. and was 20 inches long.

Iva Russell, of Douglas County, was named Volunteer of the Year for OATS, Inc., and was recognized for that title at the spring Fling on March 14. Janey Johnson, Ava, was crowned OATS Queen at the Spring Fling.

Visiting in the home of Eva Jernigan last Thursday were long-time friends Ida Boles and Lois Reese. On Monday night a birthday supper was served in honor Eva Jernigan and Paul Volivia’s birth-day.

50 Years Ago

March 23, 1967

The largest milk producer in the three-county area is dumping milk from his Grade A dairy barn into the drain. Bob Watterson, who operates a 1,000-acre dairy farm with his father, Ray Watterson, said that he will hold his milk until the two-cent price increase is given. Douglas County members of the National Farmers Organization have joined the national organization in the milk holding action which is under way in 25 states.

Warrants have been issued for two suspects in the armed robbery of the Squires Store and Post Office last week, State Trooper Bill Davis, reported this week. The suspects were seen in the Squires vicinity on the day of the robbery, and matched the description of the two who entered the store, Trooper Davis said.

The Ava High School Science Department received its third consecutive grand prize win in the SCA Science Fair held at Salem, March 11. Lyle Gastineau received a $25 savings bond for the grand prize of the fair.

Construction will get under way soon on the new Citizens Bank building here. A contract has been awarded the Gene Gold Construc-tion Co., of Springfield for $93,429. Architects estimate that the facility will be completed in six months. The new building calls for approxi-mately 6,000 square feet of floor space – about three times the size of the present facility.

NEW YORK –– Figures show that Douglas County’s business population is at a high level. New enterprises are constantly being launched in the area by local residents who are eager to be their own bosses. The report lists a total of 96 active enterprises in the county employing one or more people. The local business firms provide employment for some 674 men and women of the area in jobs that are covered under social security.

SPRINGFIELD –– Four students from Douglas County have been named to the fall semester honor roll at Southwest Missouri State College. They are Barbara Bolte, a sophomore; Janice Robertson, a junior; and James Shollenberger, a senior, all of Ava; and Theodore Grace, a junior, of Frederick.

Notice on church bulletin board: “Ten more chorus girls needed for the choir.”

GIRDNER –– A birthday dinner was given Sunday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Porter in honor of their daughter, Beth Ann, who had celebrated her 3rd birthday anniversary March 16.

One young lady has been asked to get married many times –– by her parents.

McCLURG –– SP/4 Dale Farris left Monday to return to Germany after spending a 30-day furlough here with his wife, Pauletta (Engelhardt) Farris and little daughter, Daleen, and with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Farris who live in Heber Springs, Ark. And other members of his family.

Our days are numbered: zip code, credit card, phone number.

75 Years Ago

March 26 1942

The N. J. Sturdefant store four- miles north of Highway 14, in the northwest part of the county was robbed Wednesday morning, it is believed about 2 o’clock, of about $300 worth of merchandise. The robbery was investigated Wednes-day by Prosecuting Attorney Willis Mitchell, Deputy Sheriff Warner Marler and Trooper Earl Barkley of the Highway Patrol.

Announcement that the Kraft Cheese Company will enlarge its Ava plant to 80,000-pound capacity was made this week by the plant manager, W.R. Rippee. Capacity of the present plant is 25,000 pounds. Ninety-nine percent of the Ava plant’s output is going to Great Britain through the lend-lease program, but enlargement of the plant is not contingent on continu-ance of the war. Even though the war ceases the enlargement program will be carried out, he said.

The second Douglas County boy officially announced lost in the war is Thornton Singleton, 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. B. W. Singleton of Girdner, seaman on the USS Pope.

“I’m gonna be in Ava Saturday, Honey.” That promise is made by Aunt Jemima, who will be at the Ellis store here Saturday serving free pancakes to all. Aunt Jemima will personally supervise the serving of Aunt Jemima pancakes, made with Carnation milk, covered with butter and syrup and stripped with bacon and with a cup of Ellis coffee on the side.

The old World War cannon that used to be seen on the city pump-house lot is there no more. It has been sold for junk with the hope that it will be showered on the Japanese or on the Germans, in the form of bombs. The gun was a German field piece with a bore of about three and a half inches. It was acquired by the local American Legion post soon after the war, with the county paying freight charges on it so ownership of it rested with the Legion and county.

A large crowd gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. V. H. Terry at Foil Sunday and surprised Mrs. Terry with a birthday dinner in honor of her 29th birthday.

Organization of a Parent Teachers Association was effected at the Ava School Wednesday after-noon with the assistance of three PTA leaders from Mansfield, Mrs. Warren Davis, Mrs. Ralph Watters and Mrs. Lee. Officers elected are Mrs. W.K. Wiggins, president; Mrs. R.L. Ellis, vice president; J.A. McKinney, secretary; and Miss Vernice Stecker, treasurer.

This year, for the first time since 1938, tomatoes will be canned in Ava.

BRYANT –– Arthur Deaver and son, Clyde, purchased a new Ford tractor with Ferguson system. Also, George Clause is the owner of a new Ford tractor.

WASOLA –– Born to Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Armstrong, March 14, a son, James Eugene.

PLEASANT GREEN –– A stork shower was given for Mrs. Bart Lufton of Arno in the home of Mrs. Will Miller last week.

100 Years Ago

March 29, 1917

ORANGE, N.J. –– A special laboratory has been established by Thomas A. Edison at Eagle Rock, West Orange, overlooking New York City, the upper bay and part of Staten Island, at which he is working in conjunction with experts from the U.S. government. Their labors are being prosecuted far into the night, but what they are working on is a secret, and a guard patrols the grounds at all times. Mr. Edison is chairman of the naval consulting board.

This is the record set by Mrs. Link Collins who was married in the Recorder’s office Wednesday morning by Justice Wm. Masterson of Hebron. Mrs. Collins received a divorce in circuit court from her former husband, Lee Upshaw, having her maiden name, Nora Upshaw, restored; and within only a few minutes was married to Link Collins.

SWAT the Fly and Clean Up –– Supt. G.H. Boehm of our city school has planned an aggressive campaign against the house fly. Beginning with March 28 special instructions relating to the dangers of the fly will be given in all the grades of our school. The school children will be enlisted in a movement to kill all flies possible during the next six weeks. Acting Mayor J. I. Single-ton has declared that Monday, April 2, shall be a general clean-up day for our town. Some business men will offer prizes to children who succeed in killing large numbers of flies.

Over in Germany they have a novel method of settling strikes. As soon as the strikers walk out they are sent to the front.

Kansas City Stock Yards, March 26, 1917 –– Steers at $12 were the best here, but a new high top is due, probably around $12.35, possibly more. Bulk of the steers sold at $11 to $11.35.

Misses Esther, Lela and Myrtle Curnutt, Mr. Cole Coffeen and Mr. Elmer Curry, motored to Springfield on Friday of last week, returning Friday evening.

Seventy-one passengers came in Monday over the K.C.O. & S. Ry.

LOUIS –– Unsettled weather is due during Thursday and Friday, probably with local rains, followed by much colder.

Two of the recaptured prisoners who made their escape from the Greene County jail after overpower-ing the jailer, made another dash for liberty recently. Ed Gainmon, a jailer, opened fire on the men in the corridor and they fell to their knees and surrendered.

Daisy and Lola Harwood from Buckhart entered school this week.

125 Years Ago

March 24, 1892

The manager of the Austrian telephone system has been removed for eavesdropping when the Emperor was talking.

A lamp exploded in Barney Seaton restaurant, on Dunlap Island, Cloquet, Minn., where all the saloons are located, and seven saloons were destroyed.

The news from Taney County shows no change in the situation there. No evidence indicating the identity of the lynchers of Bright and the slayers of the deputy sheriff has been obtained. The news of the Governor’s message to Sheriff Cook had spread over the country from mouth to mouth very rapidly, but that did not unmask the murderers. It is reported that detectives are in Taney County trying to work out the secret, but nothing has developed The report of a battle between the Sheriff’s posse and some of the suspected murderers is unfounded.

Singleton House is crowded as usual. Matt knows how to hold his trade.

The case of the State vs Tom Fitch on a charge of seduction is attracting a large share of public interest.

J.M. Lyons of Rome, has sold his interest in the Rome roller mill and will move to Taney County this spring. Mac will be missed from our county.

Circuit Court is in session this week rapidly disposing of the six month’s accumulation of business, and grinding out the usual number of divorce cases.

The new hotel “Platta” has been elegantly fitted up with new furniture throughout, and its propri-etress, Mrs. W.S. Platt, is now ready to accommodate guests at reason-able rates. First class meals and rooms for $1.00 per day during circuit court.

Let anyone be idle long enough and he will break out into sense fully.

The proper thing for a jury is to be firm, but not fixed.

It is usually a man who has a head like a cork who gets along best in the swim.

The small boy acquires an early lesson in political trickery when he sees his mother gerrymander a pie.

When a man gets religion right his horse soon finds it out.

The physician is the man who tells you you need change, and then takes all you have.

Cheapness in the public service is not by any means a sure test of excellence; economy at the expense of efficiency is extravagance. But administrative officers who reduce expenses, and at the same time improve the service, are certainly entitled to credit.

Lem Shipley, Walls Township, has been allowed a pension of $8 per month and back pay amounting to $125.