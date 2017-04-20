Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

And when they looked, they saw that the stone was rolled away: for it was very great. Mark 16:4

Thursday evening service we praised the Lord and some shared testimonies. Rev. Jeff shared of conformation of some healings that took place Tuesday night when he brought the message at Chadwick First Pentecostal Church. Glory to God! Another testimony of how God is an on time God and can even help you to get your taxes done. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word for us, ” What’s in it for me?” With scripture 11 Corin. 4:1, John 3:26-30, and Philipians 1:15-18. Many times we let our “flesh” get in the way and only want to do God’s work if we know we get a reward. However you are going to receive your reward in heaven, your job here is to spread the gospel. Following the message one received prayer for shoulder pain and was blessed.

Saturday afternoon our church was blessed to be able to have service at Heart of the Ozarks. Big thank you goes out to our Sister Josie Drummand for all the help! Many were blessed!

Sunday morning Rev Jeff was asked to bring the message at Mt. Olive (High Lonesome) Church for Easter sunrise service, it was a honor and a blessing for us to be there! We enjoyed the fellowship and breakfast that followed!

Sunday morning service we sang praises to our Risen Savior. Some shared testimonies and we were all blessed as a child sang a special, “I’ll Fly Away.” Rev. Jeff had an anointed word for us, “There is hope.” With scripture Mark 16:1 and 1 Corin. 15:12-19. There is hope of eternal life! There is hope through Jesus! Following the message we all enjoyed dinner and fellowship.

Sunday evening service we sang hymns and praised the Lord. Rev. Jeff preached through Romans 8:31-39. If God is for us, who can be against us! Christ is sitting at the right hand of God making intercession for us! You have to make it up in your heart and mind that you won’t let anything separate you from the love of God.

