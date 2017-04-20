Happy Home Church

We had a wonderful revival. We were so blessed. Good attendance, good fellowship, good Music, & good messages from the Lord. Our fish fry Friday evening was great also. Each night of the revival was better than the night before. Our Pastor, Bro Gregg drove four hours every morning to work and four hours every evening to get to the revival on time. God kept him safe.

We had a great Easter Sunday with Sunrise services and breakfast to follow. Bro. Robert Sorensen brought the message. Another blessing from the Lord. Title of the message,”He is Risen”.

Our morning service with Bro. Mac greeted all with a good morning. We had prayer requests with prayer by Bro. John Hamilton. We had pledges to the flags and to the Bible.We sang for Jesus Sunday school classes. Scripture from Luke 24:1-9 and Acts 3:12-26. Title of the Lesson, “The Risen Redeemer”. It was a good lesson.

We gathered coins for Christ. We sang Happy Birthday to John Hamilton. We sang for the Lord.. Gathered the gifts for Lord. Bro. Gregg blessed the gifts. We had specials from the congregation.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and gave us a good message from the Lord. He used scripture from John 6:51-54 and Luke 1: 64-78. We had a song and was dismissed with prayer by Bro Bob.

Our evening service began with our prayer circle. We had special prayers for several special people. We sang for the Lord and had specials. We had communion to close our services. What a glorious day in the Lord.

It has been a special week with many blessings. Have a great week, Keep God in your heart and you wil be blessed.