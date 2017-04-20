Gentryville Church

Wednesday evening Bible Study was led by Randy Joe Stout. Scriptures used were Matthew 12:38-39, and Luke 11:20-30.

Sunday morning we had 34 in attendance. Joe Heitz led Sunday School. The subject was ‘A Door- God’s Door-The Door to Heaven.” Scriptures used were Genesis 7, Malachi 3:10, Psalm 84:10, Ezekiel 1:1, 2 Corinthians 12:2, and 2 Chronicles 29:1.

Special music was by Bevy Moore, “I Came On Business For The King.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Tithing”, using Scripture from Malachi 3:10, & 4:1-2.

Sunday evening special music was by Lora, Bevy and Jody, “Sunshine in the Shadows.”

Pastor Gary brought the evening message about “Words From the Cross.” Scriptures used were John 19:30, & Matthew 27:48-50. “It is finished” didn’t mean the suffering was finally over, it meant the plan of salvation was finally set in place.

Special prayer requests this week were for TJ, Pyper, and Georgia Stout, Jim Stout, Chase Blakey, Jean Sprague, Matthew Smith’s brother, Eddie Irby, Joe’s mom, our lost children and grandchildren, Jaycee Burton, Wilson children, Noble Barker, my dad – Eldon Bice, Jeff Hubbard, several unspoken.

Our “Sunrise Service” on Resurrection Day, April 16th, was held at 6:30 a.m., Bro. Ray Dobbs brought the message. Breakfast was served afterwards, followed by the regular morning worship service at 10:00. No evening service was held.

We will be holding a 2:00 service on April 30th at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava.

Church services are Wednesday night Bible Study at 7:00. Sunday school at 10:00, morning worship at 11:00, Sunday evening at 6:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785.

Only one life twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.