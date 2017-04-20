Gentry Church

A good group of people appreciated the rain holding off for our 6:30 Am Resurrection service. We got to have it outside and enjoyed the big breakfast afterward.

In our Sunday school lesson Christ’s resurrection brings us hope and just as God’s power raised Jesus so it will raise us.

Our special songs were by the choir, children’s class and Pastor Comer. Happy Anniversary wishes goes out to Joie and Stacey Welker for 34 years of marriage.

Our thanks goes out to the Miller family in the landscaping and planting of bushes in front of the church, it looks so nice.

Sunday April 23rd, Gentry is having a baptizing down at the creek. If anyone else wants to be baptized let the Pastor know. It will be after the morning service.

It was good to see Vickie Miller back with us in church after her surgery. We still have some of our church family battling sickness, in prayer remember Romona Henning, Brenda Hampel, Rod Welker and Janice Young is back in hospital with her elbow problems.

April 21st is our 3rd Friday night singing at 7PM with snacks afterward.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 28. Jesus is alive and well today and someday we will see him face to face because God made a way for us. Know that your heart is right with God.

My son, Kevin, Cindy, Hannah and Keaton Reich had Easter dinner with me Sunday. That evening Kevin attended the revival at Bryant Ridge Church in Taneyville where he did the music and Randy Dalton was the speaker.

May we always remember the meaning of resurrection Sunday.