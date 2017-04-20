Eastern gate and around the mountain

Irene Swearengin

Good Morning, hope you all are having a great week. We had a great time celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord and Saviour over Easter weekend.

We attended the sunrise service at Mt. Olive Church. Now this was our first sunrise service. It was almost too early to get our voices to sing, but it was a blessing to hear Jeff Burhart bring the word of God. After the service we joined them in a nice big breakfast as the kids hunted for eggs out on the lawn before the rain started.

We left there and went to our own church for another service in which to praise God for loving us so much that He was willing to die for us on the cross. How can we not love him and Praise His name?

After church it had stopped raining and the kids enjoyed their egg hunt. It was sure something how God would send the rain and then let it dry up in time for the kids to have fun being outside.

Sunday afternoon our kids and grandkids came down and we got to sit outside and watch them find more eggs and candy and just relax and enjoy time spent together.

This week, Thursday night is our ladies lift night at Mt. Olive for all you ladies. Sunday afternoon is our BBQ and youth night before church, so I hope everyone makes plans to come and join us.

That’s all for now. Have a great week. Till next time, take care and God bless.