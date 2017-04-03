Cunningham Report 3.30.2017

Douglas County’s Agricultural Impact on Missouri

With the celebration of National Agriculture Day on Tuesday, March 21, I thought it would be a great time to discuss how important agriculture is to the economy of the 33rd District and the state. Missouri’s No. 1 industry is agriculture, with a more than $88 billion economic impact on Missouri in 2016.

Recently, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Department of Agriculture and other groups commissioned a study, which examined the county by county impacts of our state’s largest industry. The study shows crop, livestock, forestry and fisheries productions contributed more than $9.4 billion to the economy; while agricultural inputs and services contributed more than $5 billion. Douglas County’s 984 farms cover a total of 253,922 acres and contribute more than $91.2 million in total sales to the state. The eight counties in the 33rd District account for just over $2.4 billion of the state’s total agriculture and forestry related revenue. Douglas County alone receives an estimated $7.6 million in tax revenues because of all of the hard work of farmers in the county. In this county alone there are 1,348 agriculture jobs.

In this region where farming is a way of life, it can be easy to forget how much the rest of the state depends on the hard work and daily contributions that go into running a successful farming operation. As a farmer who still tends to my own horses and can even be found out cutting hay, I understand the hard work and dedication of our area’s farmers, and farmers across the state. I commend you for your passion to the industry and I am dedicated to passing meaningful legislation that will help all Missouri farmers.

As always, I appreciate it when groups from around Missouri and from our community back home come to visit me at the Capitol. If you would like to arrange a time to come and visit me in Jefferson City, or if you ever have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.