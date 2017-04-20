Church of the Living God

Our morning started in the most wonderful way. Up before the sunrise and gathered with our brothers and sisters from Happy Home for a sunrise service. Brother Robert Sorensen, from Bethany Baptist church, was our speaker for the morning. He spoke about the prophesy of Christ’s resurrection, the promise of Christ’s resurrection, the proof of Christ’s resurrection, and the purpose of Christ’s resurrection. All of this, to show us the power of Christ’s resurrection. “Concerning his Son Jesus Christ our Lord, which was made of the seed of David according to the flesh; and declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead.” Romans 1:3-4. We enjoyed a time of fellowship after the service. It was such a blessing to be there.

Our morning service started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from John chapter 3, verses 18-21. Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class continuing on in 2nd Corinthians, chapter 8, starting in verse 7. “Therefore, as ye abound in everything, in faith, and in knowledge, and in all diligence, and in your love to us, see that ye abound in this grace also.” Sister Jessica had three in her primary class. They learned about the real meaning of Easter and colored some beautiful pictures to show us. Sister Susan taught the youth class. They studied the events leading up to the resurrection. We have to know what Christ suffered before he died, and why he died and rose again, so we can realize how valuable our salvation is. They also decided on a name for the church youth group. They all have a desire to do good things for the Lord, and knowing where their desire comes from, they have decided to name the youth group “Heaven Sent”.

We had many wonderful songs for our Lord this morning. Sister Norma, Sister Linda, Sister Jessica and her boys, and Sister Susan all sang praises. There were many wonderful testimonies from Brother Bill, Sister Grace, and Sister Naomi.

Pastor Lonnie brought Gods message from Matthew chapter 28, verses 1-6. “He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” We can go and see the place, but the grave is empty. We are not bound to the past, Christ is our future. He paid the price for our future when He died on the cross. He endured our punishment when he was in the grave, and he secured our future of eternal life when He rose from that grave. Won’t you come today and serve a Living God?