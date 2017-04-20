Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Assoc. will host a trail ride Sat., April 22 at Bar K at 10 a.m. and on Wed., April 26 at Glade Marsh at 10 a.m. For more information, call 417-683-6046 or 417-989-0813.

Brother Charles McFarland will be preaching Sunday morning at Mt. Tabor Church.

Mo. Assn. at Piland Youth Camp will begin Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday morning at 10, potluck at noon, resume in the afternoon into the evening. The speakers will be Roy Simmons, Charles McFarland, Charlie Hannaford and Raymond Haden. The theme is from John 8:32, Truth.

Clothing Giveaway at the Ava Church of Christ, Friday, April 21 at 8 a.m. until noon.

