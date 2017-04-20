Breedon News

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 98th Psalms.

Opening prayer was said by Lee Hampton.

Our lesson was the 1st chapter of 2nd Samuel.

Opening song Victory in Jesus. We had questions & answers. More questions for next week.

We had congregation singing. The children had their Easter Egg hunt. Ronnie Thomas, ask blessing on the offering. Angels boys sang a song. Ronnie & Sue Thomas sang a song. Preaching service at 11:00 was on the 20th chapter of St. John. The Stone was rolled away, “He Has Risen”

Invitation song was sung. Closing prayer was said by Evelyn Harper. We omitted evening service.

Until next week, God Bless