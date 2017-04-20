Black Oak Church

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. I Peter 1:3.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Luke 24:1-12 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Liviya Wharton and wish her many more.

Please pray with us for Molly Potter, Roy’s nephew, Ralph Brazeal, Dara Strong and family, Veda Bushong, Danny Bushong, Macee Breeding, Betty Satterfield, Lloyd Tate, Pete and Helen Workman, Turley family, Wanda Goss and family, Mark Decker, Chase Blakey, Johnnie and Donald Whitley son and daughter, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, people traveling, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, Missouri Association, and each other.

We had special singing by Wanda Goss, Tiffanee Satterfield, Norma Corpeling, Annabelle Johnson, and Braden Lansdown. Each one was a blessing.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Liviya Wharton, Annabelle Johnson, Preston Adams, Hunter Adams, Harper Adams, and Braden Lansdown all did the penny march for Camp Piland. They do an awesome job.

Pastor David preached from I Peter on the Resurrection.

Brother Bobby hid the Easter eggs for us. The children went home with a bunch. We dismissed our evening service.

We had good testimonies. God is so good to us and we cannot thank Jesus enough for what He did for us and I am so thankful for the sweet Holy Spirit that guides and comforts every day.

May God bless you all this week.