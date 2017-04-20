Black Jack Church

What a wonderful Resurrection Day celebration we had this Sunday, April 16, 2017. Blackjack Church trusts all had a happy Easter. The storm came in just after our prayer time and during our worship service, doing a great job washing our windows!

Pastor Vic Murdy presented the Word from John 19 and 20 as to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. Jesus knew the events He would be suffering since He had prayed unto the Father in the garden.

There, He asked that “this cup be taken from me; but not my will but yours be done”.(Luke 22:42) John 3:16 reads that “…God sent His only begotten son that whosoever would believeth on him should not perish but have everlasting life”. Jesus came from glory in obedience to the Father because God has always wanted to fellowship with us since the creation of the world and man. But sin disconnected us from having that open fellowship God had initially with Adam. Through Moses, God established His laws of obedience and sacrifice for atonement of sin. Since blood and flesh cannot enter into heaven, Jesus became flesh. He lived His entire life without sinning to become our perfect sacrifice, having not spot or blemish. He was a willing sacrifice, not as the animals who were forced to die for sin atonement in the Old Testament.

Jesus suffered abuse and pain silently. He looked down from the cross and, seeing His mother, assigned her care to John. He showed His anguish when He took on all sin and the Father had to look away from Him. Then He cried “My God, My God. Why hast Thou forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46) He had always been in the presence of His Father whether in heaven or on earth until now. Utter darkness encamped Him.

Then He gave up the ghost after receiving the vinegar and wine, His precious blood given for the remission of all sin.

Now what? the followers of Jesus wondered. He was the Messiah but He died! How could He now save them from Roman rule?

Jesus had old them that He would be in the ground three days and gave the sign of Jonas who was in the big fish for three days. But, now in fear of the Jews, they hid themselves away after Jesus was placed in the tomb. Following the Passover feast, Mary Magdalene went early to the tomb to finish the burial procedure but found the stone had been rolled away. She went to John and Peter who returned to the tomb with her. Peter saw the burial clothes folded and he and John left to their home (20:10). They left because as verse 9 reads “For as yet they knew not the scripture that he must rise again from the dead”. Mary remained, weeping for her Lord. She saw a man in the garden, perceiving him to be a caretaker. She talked with Him, her mind so set on finding her Lord that she did not recognize Him nor His voice until He called her name. How like each of us today. We do not recognize God until He calls our name! Although she loved Him so, she was obedient not to touch Him for The Sacrifice had not ascended to heaven and been presented unto the Father for the atonement of all sin. Right there, the work of the cross could have been defiled and undone.

Then Jesus ascended but returned later that day and revealed Himself to others.

Following the hearing of the Word, we took of Holy Communion. All dismissed then to our fellowship meal. The little ones then enjoyed their Easter activities before going home. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 am. We will offer a fellowship meal after service. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. What a wonderful celebration of Christ’s resurrection which sealed the promise of our salvation and resurrection thru Him. He made the way. All that is required of us is to follow Him. We can thereby enter into heaven and fellowship with God throughout all eternity! He has done the work. Rest in Him and walk with Him into that Heavenly Home He has prepared for each of us who believe on Him and accept Him. God bless you all.