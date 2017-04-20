Took my news in last Tuesday with eggs for the courthouse ladies, then I went and got some groceries.

I went down to Mark and Sherry’s Wednesday evening for Mark Weston’s, birthday party. They had a fish fry and was it good. Those present was Mark Weston’s friend Blake, Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis, Dustin and Hellen Blakey, Chad and Laura Blakey. Cake and ice cream was served later.

George & Violet came by Friday and picked up some fish and eggs on their way home. I went to town and picked up my medicine filled up with gas and got groceries Friday. I went by Levie Watterson’s last week and picked up my picture that she had put in a frame for me. Friday, Kay came by and picked up her eggs and fish that was left here for Harold.

James stopped by Saturday and picked up the Easter eggs for his grandchildren. Lakota Blakey and Tavin stopped by on their way to the farm.

Lee Aborn cut my grass that day. Sunday it rained on me before I got into the church, Bro. Raymong preached for us and it was nice hearing his message which came from Luke 24 , all about Christ arose from the tomb to fill the prophecy, that he would come to earth and die on the cross and then on the third day he would rise again. This was for you and me that he died for our sins.

Easter is all about his resurrection. When I got home I had .7 of an inch of rain in my gauge.

I went down to Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis’ for dinner, other guests were, Mark and Sherry Blakey, Mark Weston, Dustin and Kelsey Seaborn, Bentlee and Maddilynn, Chad and Laura Blakey, Turkey and Ham with al the trimmings was served.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all the ones who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men, and women, in the service and their families and the ones in training.