2017 Spring Soccer Stats and Tournament Schedule

April 22, 2017

U6

Rockbridge – 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 12 Goals, Seeded 1

Pro-Design – 3 Wins, 2 Losses, 11 Goals, Seeded 2

Osburn’s Auto, LLC – 3 Wins, 2 Losses, 11 Goals, Seeded 2

Casey’s General Store – 0 Wins, 5 Losses, 4 Goals, Seeded 4

9:00 a.m. – Rockbridge vs. Casey’s General Store

9:35 a.m. – Pro-Design vs. Osburn’s Auto, LLC

10:20 a.m. – Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

10:55 a.m. –Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

U8

Ava Parks & Rec – 5 Wins, 0 Losses, 14 Goals, Seeded 1

Nail Detail – 3 Wins, 2 Losses, 13 Goals, Seeded 2

Clarity A/V Solutions – 1 Win, 4 Losses, 12 Goals, Seeded 3

Denney Chiropractic – 1 Win, 4 Losses, 7 Goals, Seeded 4

11:45 a.m. – Ava Parks & Rec vs. Denney Chiropractic

12:45 p.m.- Nail Detail vs. Clarity A/V Solutions

2:00 p.m. – Loss of game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

3:00 p.m. – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

U10

Clarity A/V Solutions – 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 17 Goals, Seeded 1

Outdoor Oasis – 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 10 Goals, Seeded 2

MOCH 2 Wins, 3 Losses, 8 Goals, Seeded 3

VFW Post #5993 0 Wins, 5 Losses, 2 Goals, Seeded 4

10:00 a.m. – Clarity A/V Solutions vs. VFW Post #5993

10:55 a.m. – Outdoor Oasis vs. MOCH

1:00 p.m. – Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2

2:00 p.m. – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

U14

Casey’s General Store – 5 Wins, 1 Loss, 32 Goals, Seeded 1

Sonic Drive-In – 3 Wins, 3 Losses, 39 Goals, Seeded 2

VFW – 1 Win, 6 Losses, 13 Goals, Seeded 3

8:55 a.m. – Sonic vs. VFW

12:00 p.m. – Casey’s General Store vs. Winner of Game 1