Wilma Klineline legal

IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT COURT,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of WILMA KLINELINE )

Deceased. )

Case No. 17DG-PR00006 )

Notice of Letters of Administrative Granted

(Supervised Administrative)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of WILMA KLINELINE, Decedent:

On March 3, 2017, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of Wilma Klineline, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:

JOE KLINELINE, ROUTE 4 BOX 208, AVA, MO 65608 (417) 543-8637

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

DONALD COLLINS, PO BOX 280, AVA, MO 65608 (417) 683-3199

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: April 15, 2015.

Date of first publication: March 16, 2017.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

/s/: Kim Miller

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can by determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

03-16-26-4t