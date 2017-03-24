“Let all your things be done with charity,” I Corinthians 16:14.

Sympathy to the Mike Jones family, cancer took another person.

Over the weekend, Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s guests were Zamber and Cole Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zoe Shull and AnnaBelle Johnson, Bill Satterfield, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dara Strong and me.

Sunday at church we had a Gideon speaker. He said, “in China the China people that are Christians can have stores and they can hire Christian people only.” Also they can pass out Holy Bibles.

Dorothy Schultz had her operation on her bladder this past week. The doctor is taking out the cancer.

Are you worthy of what you have?

Have a great week.