The Lord is my strength and my shield. My heart trusted in Him and I am helped, therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth and with my song will I praise Him. Psalms 28:7

Sympathy to Evelyn Witchey, passing of her sister, Ilene Easley.

Friday afternoon I went to Theodosia area and visited with Jean and Vic Plante, Uncle Rayford Clayton and Madeline Brown. Rayford had fallen and wasn’t feeling too good. After that I visited and had supper with Kenerd, Norma, Belinda and Brent Lawrence.

Well, we finally got some snow Saturday afternoon, snowing so pretty big flakes but it was too warm to stay. Since it was to be in the 20’s that night I covered my bleeding heart flower up so it was still alive Sunday. I would hate to lose it because my Aunt Freda Clayton gave it to me years before her passing in 2013.

On Sunday, my car had a low tire so I didn’t go to Theodosia to church.

Have a great week, be careful, be patient and don’t ever take things for granted.