Tryouts For Cheer, Dance, Mascot Later This Month

Ava High School will be conducting tryouts for cheer team, dance team or mascot later this month.

If you are interested in trying out for one of these positions, it is mandatory that you and a parent come to one of the following meetings: Monday, March 13, 4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 14, 5 p.m.; or Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m.

All meetings will be held in Mrs. Amy Lansdown’s room (Room 19) in the elementary building.

If you are considering trying out for cheer, dance or mascot, please see Mrs. Lansdown prior to the meeting. You will need a current sports physical to try out.

Clinics and tryouts will be held on March 21, 22 and 23.

If you have any questions, contact Mrs. Lansdown in the elementary school.