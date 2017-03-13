The Snoop 3.9.2017

Have you seen the posters around Ava announcing there is a circus coming to Ava today? Well, it’s not. Someone went to a lot of trouble to put up the false posters, and for what reason? There is no telephone number to call for tickets, and the poster I took down and brought in for reference said you could get “free kids tickets inside”, but the poster was attached to the window of a business that has been closed for months. The other ridiculous reference on the poster is that the circus would be held at the Ava Community Center/Senior Center – not quite the venue for a circus!

At the bottom of the poster it does say all acts are subject to change. I guess that covers it. The entire event is subject to change because it was never scheduled to begin with.

Looking into the matter we learned a representative of the company did call and ask about availability, but never went through proper channels to reserve the building. And, it was learned the “circus” was actually a magic show and they were going to charge parents $10 a head to attend with their children who had the “free” tickets.

We further learned the same company billed a circus for Mansfield on the following day, but no reservation was made there, either.

* * *

Congratulations to the Mtn. Grove Panthers basketball team which is going to the Missouri Class 3 Final Four. The Panthers will play Transportation and Law High School of St. Louis at 8:20 tonight (Thursday) at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Other area schools in classes 1-3 that will play in the state semifinals today (March 9) include the Crane boys facing Harrisburg at 5 p.m. in Class 2. They will play in the Hearnes Center. Walnut Grove boys, in Class 1, will face Glasgow at 1:40 in Mizzou Arena.

In girls’ semifinals play, the Strafford Lady Indians will play Lutheran North at 1:40 today at Hearnes Center; South Iron, which eliminated Couch in the sectionals, will play Mercer at 3:20; and Walnut Grove will play Prairie Home at 5 o’clock. Skyline (Urbana) will play Scotland County in Class 2 at 8:20 tonight at Hearnes.

* * *

At Ava High School, its time for some baseball.

The Ava Bears will host a jamboree this Saturday (weather permitting) at Kerr Field. Coming in for the jamboree, which begins at 10 a.m., will be Springfield Catholic and West Plains. Mtn. Grove was originally scheduled, too, but will not play due to the basketball Final Four in Columbia.

Ava Middle School is also starting softball this spring for the first time. This should be a big boost to the high school program. The middle school girls have seven games scheduled in addition to a tournament here on Saturday, April 8, involving five area teams.

The middle school softball schedule begins on March 28 at home vs. Hartville. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

* * *

Multiple sclerosis, which finds various ways to afflict the human body, has a number of victims in our community – some you may know about and many who are fighting the disease without showing many outward signs.

For 24 years, Pearl Raymond has headed up the MS Walk in Seymour, which is the fundraising event for our area. This year’s MS Walk will be held on Saturday, April 29, and it is not too early (or too late) to organize a team and make plans to participate. This is a big event with lots of door prizes for all participants, as well as nice prizes for the winning teams and individuals.

Whether you participate as a team member or as a volunteer, your help will be appreciated. You can contact Pearl at 417-468-8980 and pledge your support. I’ve already told her I’m planning to help.