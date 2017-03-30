We had our annual Lilly Ridge Cemetery meeting Sunday afternoon, but very few were present.

Happy birthday to my niece Stephanie Moody Tackitt. She will be 31 on March 31. She lives in the West Plains area.

Jesse and Bonnie Taylor had a birthday dinner for my granddaughter, Dana, on March 17. She is our St. Patrick’s Day baby.

I am enjoying my shrubs that are blooming this time of the year despite the cold. Some of them are bridal wreath, spirea and japonica. They have lots of thorns so it would be hard to pick a bouquet of them, but they make a good hedge.

Jerry Miller is expecting her two nephews from Louisiana to come this week to spend some time and help her with chores around her place.

I had a lady, Regina Sanchez, call from Florida; she said she will call again. She read about me on Facebook. It seems with the modern technology everyone is well known.

I had a Monday morning visit with Lynn Boyer, my cousin in Gainesville.

Spring is around the corner, and Easter is coming soon. I can see the squirrels’ nests where they have stored their winter supply of nuts and acorns in the trees across the road from me. I suppose they are still hibernating, but will be moving around pretty soon.

Here’s a note to remember: Church attendance is as valuable to a disciple as a transfusion of rich and healthy blood is to a sick man.