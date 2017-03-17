News from our area is not too plentiful.

My niece Neoma Moody says that feeding the birds is the order of the day at their place.

I am enjoying my yard full of flowering, early-blooming shrubs. Some of them are forsythia, flowering almonds and bridal wreaths. The Easter lilies are earlier than the others.

Dan and Lisa Keller stopped in last week to see me.

Matthew Moody took his children on a trip to Springfield. They enjoyed it.

Lynn Farel spent few days in Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas, but she is doing better now.

My great-granddaughter, Tara Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, flew to Los Angeles, California, to train for a week in retail sales analysis. Her son, Gabe Hathcock, is going to Nicaragua on a mission trip from his Baptist church at Rogers.

Best wishes to Imogene Grisham as her health has not been good.

My friend Ginger Peters in Pennsville, New Jersey, sent a picture of herself with Santa Claus not long ago, saying you never get too old for Santa Claus.

It is a good thought that those who love deeply never grow old; they may die of old age but still they die young.

Thanks to my daughter Kris for doing some cooking and helping me out with my meals.

Thanks to Matt Dixon for the extra folding walker. I use it often. He still keeps in touch with the Downing family, former residents who lived at Dawt several years ago.

Granddaughter Dana Taylor has a dark-red angus bull that pastured here for a time, and she will have him back in my pasture soon.

I had a special greeting and letter from my daughter-in-law Carol in New Cambria, Kansas, not long ago.

Helen Conardy and I had a special visit with Lyle Mischler from Springfield. His father was a mechanic at Amyx Auto in the past.

It has been an old saying that if you have cold feet, you have a warm heart.

A special friend, Alene Herd in Miller, is good to keep in touch. It is great to have special friends.

It was good to hear this past month from Amy and Dennis Galyardt, my friends in Alaska. They are doing some great fishing up there.

A thought to remember is that church attendance is as vital to a disciple as a transfusion of healthy blood to a sick man.

Anyone having news please call me at 679-4148.