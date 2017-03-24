We all weighed in. We turned in our food charts and dues to the treasurer, Holly B. Our leader welcomed us all and we said our pledges. Roll Call was taken by Holly B. Statistics was given by Boni M. Weekly high loser was Barbara P. Good job! We had two short lessons today. First Barbara talked about trail mix and putting it in a container and putting it in small bags. It’s less expensive that way. Then Margaret L. gave us all a bottle of water and then she talked about keeping our hands busy with gardening, color books, puzzles, planting flowers, doing crafts, and walking. We appreciate both ladies for the great information.

Next weeks lesson will be given by Fontella W. We discussed our old business. Next month SRD money is due. Elaine B. and Barbara P. were award winners of Smooth Saling Contest. We closed with Circle of Friends.

Until next week, eat well.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older.

Visitors are always welcome!

The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave., Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at 816-786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.