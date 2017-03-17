Hello from : TOPS we got everyone weighed in. High losers: Fontella/Valerie, good job ladies. We didn’t have a lesson. We talked about Mo.SRD”2017.” It’s being held in Springfield at the Ramada Inn Oasis Convention Center on Friday and Saturday April 21 & 22. This year its “Winner Wonderland”. Registration is $30 per member ($35 after the deadline- T-shirts and the SRD pinette/charm. There will be a “Fun Friday” A snowy theme, not Christmas. Perhaps you have a snowman costume or maybe you could be “Suzie Snowflake! This should be a lot of fun! We closed with “Circle of Friends”. We hope that you will keep us in mind. “Take off Pounds Sensibly”!For info Call: Boni M. at :816-786-3413