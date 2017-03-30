Sweden Church

“O be careful little eyes what you see..” and the song goes on to include the ears, hands, feet, tongue, heart, and mind. This children’s song teaches us early on about the importance of being mindful about our actions. This same song also holds true for adults. People are prone to going where they shouldn’t go, looking where they shouldn’t look and doing what they shouldn’t do.

An excellent example is King David. He was supposed to be on the battlefield instead he was on the roof of his palace (where he shouldn’t be). He saw a beautiful woman bathing (where he shouldn’t look). And, then, he did several things he shouldn’t have done. The story is in II Samuel 11.

This was the opening for the text of the sermon which is from Mark 9:38-50. Jesus cautions his disciples. They told of how they told someone to quit casting out demons in Jesus’ name because he wasn’t part of their group. Imagine walking along with your buddies. They brag about how they gave someone their comeuppance because he wasn’t one of them. This sounds like the kind of stuff that teenagers pull at school and wind up in fights.

Jesus more or less says that those who are for him can’t be against him (verse 40). He also goes on to say that if you lead one of the young believers astray, it would be better if you had a millstone around your neck and were thrown into Bull Shoals Lake. It would be better for you to do nothing at all than to do the wrong thing.

Jesus is not through with them. He goes on to enlarge what he is saying. It’s better to enter eternal life minus the hand, foot or eye that brought about your sin. Temporary pleasures are not worth going to a place where the maggots never die and the fire is never quenched. Whatever you have that is causing you to stumble in your walk with the Lord, get rid of it. Just thinking of the consequences should be enough motivation. Sin is an awful thing and it comes with the highest price tag there is.