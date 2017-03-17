“Believe God big. God is only limited by what we believe.” David proved how big he believed when he defeated Goliath with a sling-shot in I Samuel 17. Paul proved how big he believed when he kept telling the centurion that the ship would be lost but that everyone aboard would be spared in Acts 27. Neither one of these men showed a shred of doubt about God faithfulness to His Word. Two things to remember: God cannot lie and He cannot fail.

So, why don’t more people believe that? Easy, the devil (Satan) does what he does best–he lies. He’s the Liar In Chief and is intent on deceiving God’s creation. Can Satan fail? You decide, is a trip to hell worth it to find out?

There are twenty churches in Ava–twenty. That alone is enough to dispel the idea that people don’t have the opportunity to learn the truth. John 14:6 tells us that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. Jesus offered the woman at the well in John 4 living water that springs into eternal life. It was an inviting enough message that she not only acted on it for herself, but for the Samaritans nearby when she told them the good news.

As long as Satan can deceive people to stray from the truth and drink the ‘tea’ that he offers, he uses their power to further his agenda–destroy as many souls as he can. Remember, he stole Adam’s dominion over the earth with a lie. It was Adam that visited death on mankind when he ate of the tree of good and evil (Genesis 2:17). Jesus is the one that redeemed mankind back to eternal life. All that is required is to believe that it is true.

Sweden Church is in the midst of a REVIVAL this week. Come and hear the truth about what lies ahead for mankind. Services go through Saturday night, March 18, and begin at 7 p.m. Revivals are for everyone. They’re for believers who need to experience a renewal of the Spirit in their lives. They’re for people who feel the tug to attend church but aren’t comfortable walking in on a Sunday morning. And then, they’re for you. Attendance is free and open to all. All you need to do is be willing to give up a few hours to come and listen. God really is waiting for you.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 am. and 6 p.m. Sundays.