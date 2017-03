Meeting was called to order at 10 a.m. Elnora was hostess. Sharon, Elnora, Marie, Billy and Carol were in attendance.

We said the Pledge of Allegiance then we said the Club Collect. Elnora read the devotion I Thank You Lord then we played games. We had Roll Call, What We Are Going To Do For Easter.

May 6 – we will have a bake sale at the Farmer’s Market.

Billy won the door prize and then the meeting came to a close. Marie said grace.