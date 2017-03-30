St. Francis Church

Sunday, March 26 was the fourth Sunday in Lent. In our Anglican/Episcopal tradition this day is a Rose Sunday in which altar and vestment colors are rose instead of the purple ususal during Lent. This rose color symbolizes a lessening of the austerity of the penitential season of Lent and looks forward to the new life that will come into our lives on Easter Sunday. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the epistle for the day, Galatians 4:21. Galatia was a region settled by Gauls from Europe and was therefore Gentile and not Jewish, but there was a controversy in the church there because one faction claimed that in order to be Christian one had to observe the Jewish laws. St. Paul weighs in on this controversy in this passage and declares firmly that there is no need for Christians to follow Jewish law. He goes on to point out that “Abraham had two sons, the one by a bondmaid, the other by a freewoman. But he who was of the bondwoman was born after the flesh; he of the freewoman was by promise.” What he is telling us here is that God’s promise was fulfilled by Christ. The slave represents bondage to the old law, but that Christians are children of the freewoman through Christ. In the Christian covenant we are saved by Christ not law or external observance.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for Kenny and Jennifer (Berthold) White whose anniversary is March 29. In announcements he announced that he has had an email from our acolyte John who is in China for several weeks in relation to his job for a Chinese company, and John says he is doing well there doing sales education and teaching English.

