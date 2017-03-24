St. Francis Church

Sunday, March 19 was the third Sunday in Lent. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting how difficult it is for us to keep a balance in our lives between our worldly lives and our spiritual lives and how to keep ourselves safe in such a chaotic world; both the epistle lesson and the gospel lesson for the day teach us how to do this. In the epistle, Ephesians 5:1, St. Paul gives us a lesson in the fundamentals of moral living and reminds us that Christ is our defense against evil: “Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.” In the gospel for the day, St. Luke 11:14, Jesus casts out a devil and by doing so proves that He is stronger than Satan, or evil. In our Anglican tradition this period is known as the week of scrutiny because in the early church those who were preparing to join the church for the first time were scrutinized or tested to be sure they were ready. This tradition is reflected in the collect prayer for the day: “We beseech thee, Almighty God, look upon the hearty desires of thy humble servants and stretch forth the right hand of thy majesty to be our defense against all our enemies, through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Lent is a time of obedience to God’s word.

In announcements, Bishop Hartley reminded us that we are in the process of collecting money for the Heifer Project, which has been our Lenten project for years. Also, we are taking memorial contributions for altar flowers for Easter Sunday, which will arrive soon.